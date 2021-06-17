12 Simple ways to reduce your risk of chronic inflammation

Inflammation is a key part of your body’s immune response. It’s an indication that your body is trying to protect itself from harmful agents, such as bacteria, viruses and toxins. Without inflammation, wounds would fester and simple infections would become deadly. Acute inflammation, which occurs in response to tissue injury, is a type of inflammation that resolves in weeks.

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.But in some cases, inflammation lasts longer than necessary. This type of inflammation, known as chronic inflammation, has been associated with serious health problems, such as diabetes and heart disease. Chronic inflammation is damaging to healthy cells, tissues and organs.

Thankfully, healthy lifestyle choices, such as eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly, can help reduce chronic inflammation and lower your risk of developing diseases associated with inflammation.

Here are 12 simple things you can do to reduce chronic inflammation:

  1. Eat fruits and vegetables – Fruits and vegetables contain nutrients and plant compounds like vitamin C and flavonoids that fight chronic inflammation and protect cells from damage. Experts recommend eating five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables per day to maintain good health.
  2. Eat meals on time – According to experts, obese individuals tend to have chronic inflammation and above-average appetites. The relationship between chronic inflammation and appetite isn’t well understood, but eating on time and avoiding snacking may help prevent inflammation by stabilizing your blood sugar levels. If you do get hungry between meals, opt for healthy snacks like raw fruits, vegetables, nuts or whole-wheat pastries.
  3. Get enough sleep – Experts advise getting between seven to eight hours of sleep each night. Routinely lacking sleep can trigger inflammation, even in healthy individuals. Moreover, long-term sleep deprivation can raise your risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease.
  4. Exercise – According to a 2012 study published in Aging and Diseaseregular exercise helps reduce fat mass and adipose tissue inflammation, which is known to contribute to systemic inflammation.
  5. Incorporate spices into your diet – Pungent spices like turmeric and ginger can help reduce chronic inflammation because of the bioactive compounds in them. Turmeric contains curcumin, while ginger contains gingerols. These compounds are well-known for their anti-inflammatory effects.
  6. Limit your alcohol consumption – Excessive alcohol consumption can trigger inflammation. Reduce your alcohol consumption or avoid alcoholic drinks altogether if possible.
  7. Drink green tea – Green tea is an excellent source of polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation by neutralizing free radicals. Consider swapping your coffee for green tea.
  8. Eat fermented foods – It’s thought that an unhealthy gut may cause or worsen chronic inflammation. To improve gut health, add more fermented foods to your diet. Fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut and kombucha are full of probiotics. These microorganisms can restore healthy gut flora.
  9. Fast – Consider doing an occasional fast. Fasting helps fight chronic inflammation by attenuating the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. There are many ways to go about fasting, but one of the easiest to do is a 12-hour fast, which only entails avoiding food and water after 8 p.m.
  10. Avoid foods that contain gluten – Some people may be allergic or have an intolerance to dairy products or gluten. These foods can worsen existing inflammation. You may want to consider avoiding these foods for a few weeks to see if it makes a difference. The idea is to give your body time to calm down before slowly adding dairy and gluten-containing foods back to your diet to see if they trigger any reaction.
  11. Manage stress – No matter how healthy your diet is, chronic inflammation won’t subside if you are always stressed. It helps to learn how to manage stress. For instance, you can try working on your hobbies, taking a short walk or meditating.
  12. Stop eating processed foods – The preservatives, artificial sweeteners, dyes and other additives in processed foods have the potential to trigger or worsen existing inflammation. Avoid processed foods like candies, sodas and salted chips. Always read product labels and opt for organic products. (Related: Packaged food and beverages in the U.S. are ultra-processed and ultra unhealthy.)

Health.news has more articles on chronic inflammation and natural ways to fight it.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

Health.Harvard.edu

Health.com

Research.A-STAR.edu.sg

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov 1

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov 2

Healthline.com

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.